World’s tallest dog dies after illness forced owner to amputate his leg

The world’s tallest dog has died after a battle with cancer.

Zeus, who was 3ft 5in, died at the age of three in Texas after being diagnosed with cancer.

The Great Dane, who could reach seven feet on his hind legs, claimed the Guinness World Record for tallest dog in 2022.

Zeus contracted pneumonia after he had one of his legs amputated earlier this year.

His owners announced his death in an interview with Guinness World Records.

His owner, Brittany Davis, said the Great Dane died with his head in “his mom’s lap”.

“Zeus was a truly special dog. He was gentle, loving, very stubborn but always happy to see his family and many, many friends on his adventures around Dallas & Fort Worth.

“Zeus packed a lot of life into three short years and was primed to beat cancer’s butt,” his owner said.

Following his cancer diagnosis, his owners set up a GoFundMe page and raised $12,244 for his treatment.

Ms Davis, who considered Zeus her “dog child”, received the pup as a gift from her brother when he was just eight weeks old.

Zeus and his owner, Brittany Davis (Guiness World Records)

After he grew in size, Ms Davis decided to contact Guinness World Records.

His large size meant he was tall enough to steal food off the kitchen counter and drink directly from the sink.

According to The New York Post, Zeus ate up to “12 cups of food a day with the occasional fried egg for a snack.”

Ms Davis told Guinness World Records that Zeus was ”very laid back” and strong-minded.

Great Danes often live to the age of seven or 10.

The American Kennel Club said: “These gentle giants sadly tend to live just 7 to 10 years— though they will certainly fill those years with several lifetimes’ worth of love.”

Great Danes are the world’s tallest breed, reaching up to 32 inches tall and 175 pounds. Female Great Danes can grow up to 30 inches and tend to weigh at 140 pounds.

The tallest dog ever recorded was also a Great Dane named Zeus from Michigan, who measured at 111.8 cm (44 in).

Sadly, that Zeus passed away in 2014 at the age of five.