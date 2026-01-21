The worst state to raise your child in America has been revealed
New Mexico ranked the worst, while Massachusetts was considered the best for families, according to study
People have a lot to consider when deciding to have children, including where is best to raise them — and it turns out, some states are better than others, according to a new study.
WalletHub released its 2026 list of the “Best and Worst States to Raise a Family” earlier this month based on 50 key indicators, including affordability, safety, job opportunities, crime rates and quality of schools.
At the bottom of all 50 states was New Mexico, scoring 32.69 points out of 100. The southwest state ranked 47th in health and safety, 50th in education and child care, 40th in affordability, 46th in socioeconomics and 39th in family fun, according to the study.
“Being 50th really is a call to action, not resignation,” University of New Mexico economist Reilly White told KOAT.
Despite the poor ranking, New Mexico is the first state to offer no-cost childcare assistance to families regardless of income — a change White says may have come too late in 2025 to have an impact on this year’s ranking.
Also at the bottom of WalletHub’s list were West Virginia in 49th place, Mississippi in 48th, Nevada in 47th and Alabama in 46th.
Meanwhile, the “best” state for families in 2026 is Massachusetts, which ranks third in health and safety, first in education and child care, third in affordability, 21st in socioeconomics and 10th in family fun.
WalletHub notes that the Bay State was deemed the “best” to raise a family largely because of its economic opportunities and safe conditions for children.
The other top states were Minnesota in second place, North Dakota in third, Wisconsin in fourth and Nebraska in fifth.
“Raising a family has become significantly more expensive in recent years as the cost of living has risen quickly. In fact, it can cost a family as much as $320,000 to raise a child to age 18, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture,” WalletHub Analyst Chip Lupo said.
“In light of the expensive nature of being a parent and the responsibility it entails, it’s important to live in a city that is affordable while still providing quality health care, education, safety and opportunities for enrichment,” Lupo said.
WalletHub created its 2026 assessment with data from several sources, including the Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics and Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks