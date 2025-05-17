Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new report has named the worst states in the U.S. for road rage just as 75 percent of American respondents said they’re gearing up for a road trip this summer.

Researchers at Consumer Affairs examined data on fatal crashes involving careless or reckless driving, violations for dangerous driving, and traffic incidents involving gun violence to rank each of the 50 states.

The worst three states for aggressive and dangerous drivers are apparently to be found in the South, Southwest, and West.

According to the data, Louisiana is the state with the highest incidents of road rage, and to cap that off, it’s the second year in a row the state has come out on top.

“Nearly 60 percent of the state’s fatal crashes and traffic deaths were linked to aggressive or careless driving, the highest rates in the nation,” the report states.

“Louisiana also has the highest overall rates of fatal crashes and deaths involving aggressive or careless driving per 100,000 people. Additionally, it has the second-highest rate of traffic violations for aggressive or careless driving or speeding.”

About 58 percent of all traffic fatalities in the state involved aggressive or careless driving in 2023, four times the national average, according to the study.

While reckless driving may appear common in Louisiana, it also comes with serious consequences: first-time offenders can spend up to 90 days in jail, while second-time offenders can be locked up for up to six months.

Coming in at number two for road rage is New Mexico, also for the second year running.

The “Land of Enchantment” retains the second place ranking, not least because of its comparatively high rate of traffic incidents involving gun violence, which is almost four times the national rate.

“Unfortunately, this trend also aligns with the state’s general gun violence rates: Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun violence prevention group, notes that New Mexico’s gun violence rate is almost double the national average.”

New Mexico also ranked as the least safe state in the U.S. overall in another recent study by Consumer Affairs.

And at number three, ranking not too far behind New Mexico, is Colorado, climbing one spot this year.

“While Colorado may not have the most traffic fatalities or fatal crashes, it has the highest number of violations for aggressive or careless driving or speeding per 100,000 people, at over eight times the national average, the report notes.

There is an effort underway to curtail the problem: “Officials seem to be cracking down on the issue. Recent city and statewide laws have expanded automatic speeding enforcement through cameras and consequences for cellphone use while driving.”

Rounding out the top ten are Arkansas, Montana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Hawaii, Nevada, and Florida.

Consumer Affairs notes that half of the 10 states with the worst road rage are in the West, while none are located in the Midwest.

As for the safest states for a road trip — those with the least road rage — if you want a hassle-free time on the highway, head to Maine.

And ranking behind the Pine Tree State are Iowa, California, Mississippi, and Utah.