Mother claims nurse tried to give her the wrong baby on TikTok
The content creator said she understood it was innocent mistake
A TikToker has gone viral after posting a video claiming that nurses accidentally gave her the wrong baby after giving birth in the hospital.
On 18 February, TikTok user Ashley Taylor posted a video along with the caption, “That one time in the hospital when they brought me the wrong baby.”
In the background plays a song popular in TikTok videos with lyrics, “Oh no. Oh no no no no.”
The clip has viewed more than 3.5 million times.
Later in the comments section, Ms Taylor added that the “nurse was very sweet about the mixup, it was an accident,” and, “Nobody’s perfect, I was just worried about my baby.”
The TikToker may be taking an accommodating view of what happened, but the video appeared to frighten many who watched it, with commenters sharing horror stories.
“This happened to me and they argued with me & it was a different race of baby,” on user wrote.
“My husband’s entire job is to stay with the baby the entire time no matter what. This is a huge fear of mine,” said another commenter, who got over 39,000 likes on their addition to the conversation.
“If Tik tok taught me one thing… my baby is NEVER leaving my sight. All tests can be done in front of me and my husband,” said another commenter.
According to her profile page, Ms Taylor is from the state of Georgia.
