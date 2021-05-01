A Wu-Tang Clan imposter was jailed for eight years for using stolen credit cards to defraud a string of hotels and limousine companies.

Walker Washington, 53, claimed to have ties to the hip-hop group as he ripped off businesses, including caterers and production studios in multiple cities.

In addition to the rap group, prosecutors stated he also claimed to be affiliated with the Roc Nation production company, which was founded by Jay-Z.

Washington of Augusta, Georgia, was sentenced to 100 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

He must also serve three years of supervised release and pay back $300,000 to 19 defrauded businesses

Washington’s co-defendant, Aaron Barnes-Burpo, 29, of Crestview, Florida, was previously sentenced to seven years after pleading guilty to the same charge and must also pay $300,000 in restitution.

“These two scammers will have plenty of time to figure out if their few weeks of unearned fame was worth several years in prison,” said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta.

Staff at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Augusta became suspicious of the men in November 2019 and contacted the FBI and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

“These two flim-flam artists and their phony entourage lived large for several weeks by scamming hospitality providers,” said David Estes, acting US attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

“We commend the skeptical hotel clerk who saw through the scam and alerted law enforcement, bringing this scheme to a halt.”