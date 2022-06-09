Police have released the surveillance footage that allegedly showed the suspect who torched an abortion clinic in Wyoming last month and offered a reward of $5,000 (£3,998) for tips that would lead to the arsonist’s arrest.

CCTV camera footage shows a masked white woman in a hooded shirt carrying a red fuel can through a room of the Wellspring Health Access clinic in Casper.

The clinic was burnt down on the morning of 25 May.

“The suspect, who investigators believe acted alone, is believed to be a white female, medium build, standing between 5’6” and 5’8” tall,” the police said in a Facebook post, stating that the investigators located this 30-second video showing the woman “intentionally setting fire to the building”.

Police officials said that the suspect was wearing a surgical mask “for the majority of the time she is on surveillance footage, aside from one moment in which she pulls the mask down”.

“The suspect entered the building around 3.30am and was inside the building for around fifteen minutes,” the police said in the post.

An active investigation is underway in the case, police said, adding: “anyone with information is encouraged to come forward to law enforcement.”

The monetary reward for the arrest has been announced by the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Casper police were alerted to a business burglary in the building at 3.49am after the caller told them about hearing a glass break behind their residential premises.

The suspect was leaving the area “carrying a gas can and a black bag”, the police were told.

“The fire, which was found to be located in the west side of the building, was quickly extinguished. After the scene was determined to be safe by fire crews, law enforcement entered the scene to further the investigation,” the officials said in a statement.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the intentional fire is not immediately clear and officials are continuing to probe the potential reason.

“Investigators have identified several areas within the building where an accelerant was used,” the officials said.

The clinic building, which was set to open in mid-June as the only facility of its kind in the state, had been the site of regular anti-abortion protests.

As a result of the damage from the fire, the clinic might not be able to provide abortions before an expected US Supreme Court ruling that could overturn Roe v Wade.