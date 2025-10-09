Library director wins $700k settlement after being fired amid book row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former Wyoming library director who was fired amid an uproar over books with sexual content and LGBTQ+ themes will receive $700,000 after settling a lawsuit.

Terri Lesley was fired as the library system director in northeastern Wyoming's Campbell County in 2023 after a furore erupted over books at the library in Gillette.

Some people complained that the books were inappropriate for young people and sought their removal from youth shelves.

Lesley sued last spring over her termination and reached the settlement with county officials Wednesday.

"I do feel vindicated. It’s been a rough road, but I will never regret standing up for the First Amendment,” she said.

A major coal-mining area on the Western high plains, Campbell County is among the most conservative areas in one of the most conservative states.

Public officials there sided with the book objectors and violated Lesley's First Amendment rights, Lesley claimed in her federal lawsuit against Campbell County, including its commission and library board.

open image in gallery A shirt makes a political statement in a storefront in Gillette, Wyoming ( AP )

The county denied Lesley's claims. Only Lesley's performance — not the dispute over the books — played a role in her dismissal, the county argued in court documents.

A private-practice attorney hired by the county for the lawsuit, Patrick Holscher, and County Attorney Nathan Henkes didn't immediately return phone messages Wednesday seeking comment.

The books objected to in Gillette included This Book is Gay by Juno Dawson, How Do You Make a Baby by Anna Fiske, Doing It by Hannah Witton, Sex is a Funny Word by Corey Silverberg, and Dating and Sex: A Guide for the 21st Century Teen Boy by Andrew P. Smiler.

“We hope at least that it sends a message to other library districts, other states, other counties, that the First Amendment is alive and strong and that our values against discrimination also remain alive and strong,” said Lesley’s attorney, Iris Halpern.

“These are public entities, they’re government officials, they need to keep in mind their constitutional obligations.”

Halpern and her firm, Rathod Mohamedbhai in Denver, have supported fired library employees elsewhere in recent years. Under the settlement agreement, Lesley is dropping her lawsuit, though a separate lawsuit she has filed against three individuals who contested the books will continue.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency tasked with enforcing discrimination laws, allowed the lawsuit against the county officials to be filed based on an earlier EEOC complaint filed by Lesley.