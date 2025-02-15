Two dead and multiple injured in Wyoming tunnel collision as police warn of ‘explosion threat’
Police earlier warned of a possible ‘explosion threat’ following the crash at the tunnel at Green River in the southwest of the state
Two people are dead and multiple injured after a multi-vehicle collision in an Interstate 80 tunnel in Wyoming.
Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office earlier warned of a possible “explosion threat” following the crash on Friday at the tunnel at Green River in the southwest of the state.
Dramatic pictures from the scene showed smoke billowing from the tunnel.
At least five others are seriously injured, according to authorities.
Black smoke and exploding tires made getting inside difficult for rescuers, Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper Nicholas Warren said.
The crash in the twin tunnel’s westbound tube late Friday morning closed the highway in both directions, with still no estimate by late afternoon when it would reopen. Highway traffic was being rerouted through Green River.
A statement from nearby Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County earlier urged people not to visit unless they had an emergency or family in the “mass casualty” wreck.
By late afternoon, the hospital said it was “back to normal operations.”
More follows
