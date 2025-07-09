X on the hunt for a new CEO after Linda Yaccarino steps down two years after taking top job at Musk’s platform
Yaccarino took the position of CEO when Musk acquired Twitter two years ago
Linda Yaccarino, the chief executive of X, announced on Wednesday that she will be stepping down as CEO of the platform after two years.
Yaccarino, 61, took the top position at the company at a contentious time for the platform, formerly known as Twitter, when Elon Musk acquired it on the promise to transform it into a “public square” free from censorship.
“I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App,” Yaccarino wrote on X.
The soon-to-be former CEO did not cite a specific reason she was stepping down from the company, but her resignation arrived just one day after X’s artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, began responding with antisemitic statements.
”X is truly a digital town square for all voices and the world’s most powerful culture signal. We couldn’t have achieved that without the support of our users, business partners, and the most innovative team in the world,” Yaccarino wrote.
Yaccarino said she would be moving to Musk’s other company, xAI.
This is a breaking news story, more follows…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments