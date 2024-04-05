Yankees executive’s wife killed by falling tree during New York storm

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The wife of a New York Yankees executive has died after a tree toppled on her car during a storm in upstate New York.

Cathy Tusiani, 50, was driving her 2021 Toyota northbound along Route 128 in Armonk, New York, at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, the North Castle Police Department said in a statement.

Less than a mile from her home, strong winds brought a tree down onto her vehicle, killing her.

Police said that the victim was the only person in the car at the time.

The driver was not named by police but she was later identified as Tusiani, the wife of the Yankee’s senior vice president of partnerships Michael J. Tusiani.

The baseball team said in a statement on Thursday that they are sharing the “pain and grief” with Mr Tusiani, the couple’s two daughters Alexa and Julia and their entire family in the wake of the tragedy.

“Words cannot capture the devastating impact that is being felt within the Yankees family after the sudden and tragic loss of Cathy Tusiani,” the statement said.

Cathy Tusiani in the centre with her husband, Michael Tusiani on the right at a Miami Beach party in 2017 ( Startraks/Shutterstock )

They added that over the two-plus decades that Mr Tusiani has dedicated to the Yankee’s organisation, his wife has been “beloved by our front office staffers”.

The team said the staff witnessed “her kindness, intelligence, sense of humor, and great love for her husband”.

"The Yankees stand with them to offer our complete support and unconditional love as we navigate this unimaginable loss," the statement concluded.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer offered his condolences to the Tusiani family and said that more measures need to be taken to tackle accidents occurring during harsh weather.

“The circumstances surrounding Catherine’s tragic accident serve as an unfortunate reminder of the unpredictable nature of life, particularly in the face of adverse weather conditions,” he told The New York Post.

“In the wake of this tragedy, we will learn what we can to identify any factors that contributed to the accident and explore measures that we could take to prevent similar occurrences in the future.”

New York has been battered this week by a strong storm that brought relentless rain, cold temperatures and powerful winds of upwards of 50mph, reported ABC New York.

The worst downpours were sweeping across New York on Wednesday before moving on towards the Boston area overnight.

The incident is under investigation by the Town of North Castle Police and Westchester County Police Departments.