Photos show Iraqi security forces and displaced people voting early in parliamentary election

Members of Iraqi security forces and displaced people living in camps, including minority Yazidis, cast their ballots Sunday in early voting ahead of this week’s parliamentary election in Iraq.
The election, which will help determine whether Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani gets a second term, comes against the backdrop of fears of another conflict between Israel and Iran, and Iraq’s balancing act with Tehran and Washington.
