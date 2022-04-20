US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen joins Ukraine walkout of G20 meeting as Russian official starts speaking: report
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen joined Ukraine’s walkout of a G-20 meeting when Russian officials began to speak, according to a report.
Ms Yellen, a member of Joe Biden’s cabinet, was joined in the protest by a string of international finance ministers and centreal bank governors, reports The Washington Post.
She had indicated before the G-20 finance meetings that she would skip some meetings in protest at Moscow’s brutal and unprovoked assault on Ukraine.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also joined Ms Yellen in leaving the meeting, two sources told the newspaper.
US Treasury officials said on Monday that Ms Yellen intends to urge the International Monetary Fund and World Bank members to ramp up the pressure on the Kremlin.
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, who has been sanctioned by the US government over Vladimir Putin’s atatck on Ukraine, which began on 24 February, was expected to attend the conference remotely.
Ms Yellen’s decision to skip some meetings at which Russian officials would be present undercores the Biden administration’s view that Russia should be banned from global financial institutions, the official added.
