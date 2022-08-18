Foot found floating in Yellowstone National Park hot spring
Officials at Yellowstone National Park are investigating after a park employee found part of a foot inside of a shoe floating in a hot spring near the southern region of the park.
The discovery was made Tuesday at Abyss Pool and resulted in the temporary closure of the West Thumb Geyser Basin. It has since been reopened, according to the Seattle Times.
Park officials had no further information on the investigation as of Thursday.
