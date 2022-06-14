Yellowstone National Park closed as ‘unprecedented’ rain causes mudslides, power outage, and bridge collapse

Visitors have been evacuated

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Tuesday 14 June 2022 06:03
A series of “unprecedented” rain storms have created chaos inside Yellowstone National Park, which closed its gates to visitors on Monday.

The severe weather caused mudslides, with multiple roads being rendered impassible, and a bridge getting destroyed.

"Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and others issues," park superintendent Cam Sholly said in a statement.

Guests already inside the park have been evacuated.

Communities outside of Yellowstone like Gardiner, Montana, have been isolated, as roads going in and out of town are rendered impassible.

One family staying in the area in a rental home told CNN they were stranded.

“The water levels were high on Saturday but within the past 10-12 hours things have gotten rougher,” said Parker Manning, who was visiting from Indiana.

Power is out in some parts of the popular natural park.

It is unclear when the park could re-open.

The park is one of the most popular outdoor recreation spots in the US, receiving more than 800,000 visitors a year on average.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

