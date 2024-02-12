The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 18-24:

Feb. 18: Vocalist Yoko Ono is 91. Singer Herman Santiago of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 84. Singer Irma Thomas is 83. Actor Jess Walton (“The Young and the Restless”) is 78. Singer Dennis DeYoung (Styx) is 77. Actor Cybill Shepherd is 74. Singer Randy Crawford is 72. Actor John Travolta is 70. Actor John Pankow (“Mad About You”) is 69. Game show hostess Vanna White (“Wheel of Fortune”) is 67. Actor Jayne Atkinson (“Criminal Minds”) is 65. Actor Greta Scacchi is 64. Actor Matt Dillon is 60. Rapper Dr. Dre is 59. Actor Molly Ringwald is 56. Actor Sarah Brown (“As the World Turns”) is 49. Guitarist-keyboardist Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion is 49. Actor Ike Barinholtz (“The Mindy Project”) is 47. Actor Kristoffer Polaha (“Ringer,” “Life Unexpected”) is 47. Guitarist Sean Watkins of Nickel Creek is 47. Actor Tyrone Burton (“The Parent ‘Hood”) is 45. Musician Regina Spektor is 44. Bassist Zac Cockrell of Alabama Shakes is 36. Actor Shane Lyons (“All That”) is 36. Actor Sarah Sutherland (“Veep”) is 36. Actor Maiara Walsh (“Desperate Housewives”) is 36.

Feb. 19: Singer Smokey Robinson is 84. Singer Lou Christie is 81. Guitarist Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath is 76. Actor Stephen Nichols (“The Young and the Restless”) is 73. Actor Jeff Daniels is 69. Singer-guitarist Dave Wakeling (General Public, English Beat) is 68. Talk show host Lorianne Crook is 67. Actor Leslie David Baker (“The Office”) is 66. Singer Seal is 61. Actor Jessica Tuck (“True Blood”) is 61. Drummer Jon Fishman of Phish is 59. Actor Justine Bateman is 58. Actor Benicio Del Toro is 57. Actor Bellamy Young (“Scandal”) is 54. Drummer Daniel Adair of Nickelback (and formerly of 3 Doors Down) is 49. Singer-actor Haylie Duff (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 39. Guitarist Seth Morrison of Skillet is 36. Actor Victoria Justice (“Victorious”) is 31. Actor David Mazouz (“Gotham”) is 23. Actor Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”) is 20.

Feb. 20: Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is 83. Actor Brenda Blethyn (“Atonement,” ″Pride and Prejudice”) is 78. Actor Sandy Duncan is 78. Actor Peter Strauss is 77. Guitarist Billy Zoom of X is 76. Country singer Kathie Baillie of Baillie and the Boys is 73. Actor John Voldstad (“Newhart”) is 73. Actor Anthony Head (“Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is 70. Actor James Wilby (“Gosford Park”) is 66. Bassist Sebastian Steinberg (Soul Coughing) is 65. Actor Joel Hodgson (“Mystery Science Theater 3000″) is 64. Singer Ian Brown of Stone Roses is 61. Actor French Stewart (“Mom,” “Third Rock from the Sun”) is 60. Model Cindy Crawford is 58. Actor Andrew Shue (“Melrose Place”) is 57. Actor Lili Taylor is 57. Singer Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys is 49. Actor Lauren Ambrose (“Six Feet Under”) is 46. Actor Jay Hernandez (“Friday Night Lights,” ″Crazy/Beautiful”) is 46. Actor Chelsea Peretti (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 46. Guitarist Coy Bowles of Zac Brown Band is 45. Actor Michael Zegen (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 45. Actor Majandra Delfino (“Roswell”) is 43. Actor Jocko Sims (“New Amsterdam”) is 43. Musician and “A Prairie Home Companion” host Chris Thile (Punch Brothers, Nickel Creek) is 43. Actor-singer Jessie Mueller is 41. Comedian Trevor Noah (“The Daily Show”) is 40. Actor Miles Teller (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Fantastic Four”) is 37. Singer Rihanna is 36. Actor Jack Falahee (“How to Get Away With Murder”) is 35.

Feb. 21: Actor Gary Lockwood (“2001: A Space Odyssey”) is 87. Actor-director Richard Beymer (“West Side Story,” “Twin Peaks”) is 83. Actor Peter McEnery is 84. Record company executive David Geffen is 81. Actor Tyne Daly is 78. Actor Anthony Daniels (C3P0 in “Star Wars” films) is 78. Keyboardist Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads) is 75. Actor Christine Ebersole is 71. Actor William Petersen (“C.S.I.”) is 71. Actor Kelsey Grammer is 69. Singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 66. Actor Kim Coates (“Bad Blood,” “Sons of Anarchy”) is 66. Actor Jack Coleman (“Heroes”) is 66. Actor Christopher Atkins is 63. Actor William Baldwin is 61. Actor Aunjanue Ellis (“Quantico”) is 55. Country singer Eric Heatherly is 54. Bassist Eric Wilson (Sublime) is 54. Bassist Tad Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 51. Singer Rhiannon Giddens of Carolina Chocolate Drops is 47. Actor Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 45. Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt is 45. Comedian-director Jordan Peele of Key and Peele is 45. Actor Brendan Sexton the Third (“Boys Don’t Cry”) is 44. Opera/pop singer Charlotte Church is 38. Actor Ashley Greene (“Twilight”) is 37. Actor Elliot Page (“Inception,” ″Juno”) is 37. Actor Corbin Bleu (“High School Musical,” ″Jump In!”) is 35. Actor Hayley Orrantia (“The Goldbergs”/former contestant “The X Factor”) is 30. Actor Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”) is 28.

Feb. 22: Actor Paul Dooley is 96. Actor John Ashton is 76. Actor Julie Walters (“Harry Potter” films, “Mamma Mia!”) is 74. Actor Ellen Greene (TV’s “Pushing Daisies,” film’s “Little Shop of Horrors”) is 73. Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 65. Comedian Rachel Dratch (“30 Rock,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 58. Actor Paul Lieberstein (“The Office”) is 57. Actor Jeri Ryan (“Boston Public,” ″Star Trek: Voyager”) is 56. TV co-host Clinton Kelly (“The Chew,” ″What Not to Wear”) is 55. Actor Thomas Jane (“The Sweetest Thing”) is 55. Actor-singer Lea Solanga is 53. Actor Jose Solano (“Baywatch”) is 53. Drummer Scott Phillips of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 51. Singer James Blunt is 50. Actor Drew Barrymore is 49. Singer Tom Higgenson of Plain White T’s is 45. Guitarist Joe Hottinger of Halestorm is 42. Actor Zach Roerig (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 39. Actor Daniel E. Smith (“John Q.”) is 34.

Feb. 23: Actor Patricia Richardson (“Strong Medicine,” ″Home Improvement”) is 73. Guitarist Brad Whitford of Aerosmith is 72. Singer Howard Jones is 69. Guitarist Michael Wilton of Queensryche is 62. Actor Kristin Davis (“Sex and the City”) is 59. Actor Marc Price (“Family Ties”) is 56. TV personality Daymond John (“Shark Tank”) is 55. Actor Niecy Nash (“Claws,” “Reno 911!”) is 55. Bassist Jeff Beres of Sister Hazel is 53. Guitarist-keyboardist Lasse Johansson of The Cardigans is 51. Songwriter Robert Lopez (“Frozen”) is 49. Actor Kelly Macdonald (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 48. Rapper Residente of Calle 13 is 46. Actor Josh Gad (“Frozen”) is 43. Actor Aziz Ansari (“Parks and Recreation”) is 41. Actor Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place,” “The Devil Wears Prada”) is 41. Actor Tye White (“Greenleaf”) is 38. Actor Dakota Fanning is 30.

Feb. 24: Actor Dominic Chianese (“Boardwalk Empire,” ″The Sopranos”) is 93. Singer Joanie Sommers is 83. Actor Jenny O’Hara (“Transparent,” ″The Mindy Project”) is 82. Actor Barry Bostwick is 79. Singer-producer Rupert Holmes is 77. Actor Edward James Olmos is 77. Musician George Thorogood is 74. Actor Debra Jo Rupp (“That ’70s Show”) is 73. Actor Helen Shaver (“The Color of Money”) is 73. News correspondent Paula Zahn is 68. Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 66. Actor Mark Moses (“Desperate Housewives”) is 66. Actor Beth Broderick (“Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 65. Actor Emilio Rivera (“Mayans M.C.”) is 63. Singer Michelle Shocked is 62. Actor Billy Zane is 58. Actor Bonnie Somerville (“Code Black,” “NYPD Blue”) is 50. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Greene is 49. Singer Brandon Brown of Mista is 41. Drummer Matt McGinley of Gym Class Heroes is 41. Actor Wilson Bethel (“Hart of Dixie”) is 40. Actor Alexander Koch (“Under the Dome”) is 36. Actor Daniel Kaluuya (“Black Panther,” ″Get Out”) is 35. Rapper-actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. (“Straight Outta Compton”) is 33.