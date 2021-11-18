Photos of two gunmen suspected of ambushing rapper Young Dolph as he was buying cookies at a Memphis store on Wednesday have emerged.

The 36-year-old artist, real name Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr, was inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when two men drove up and fire multiple rounds into the store through a window.

shot him dead.

Photos of two gunmen suspected of killing Young Dolph have emerged (Supplied)

A second suspected shooter opens fire at a Memphis store yesterday (Supplied)

Law enforcement confirmed photos of the two suspected shooters, which had been circulating online, were authentic, Fox13 reporter Jeremy Pierre said.

These are pictures surfing the internet. I have gotten confirmation on the legitimacy of these photos from three separate law enforcement sources showing the gunmen responsible for killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph. In one photo you see the vehicle belonging to Young Dolph. pic.twitter.com/UPIYT95mLh — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) November 18, 2021

In one of the images, Dolph’s camouflage-colored Lamborghini could be seen parked outside of the shop.

Young Dolph was a ‘true legend’ of the music world, Megan Thee Stallion wrote on Instagram (Instagram)

Music stars Megan Thee Stallion and Chance the Rapper led tributes for the rapper.

“Everybody that know me knows I play this man music EVERY DAY ! He was so genuine so real so kind to me and tfarris always,” Megan Thee Stallion, who collaborated with him on the song RNB, wrote on Instagram.

“Rest in Peace to my true friend a legend Dolph,” she wrote on Twitter.

I am sooo sick rn I am in disbelief! Praying for his family and friends ! Rest In Peace to my friend a true legend dolph 🙏🏾 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 17, 2021

“God bless Dolph. Real independent Memphis rapper born in chicago. loved by millions of ppl,” Chance the Rapper wrote.

“Always showed love everytime I seen him this is tragic God bless his family man.” ,

Dolph, who released his debut album King of Memphis in 2016, was known for giving back to the community, and had been delivering turkeys to underprivilegedfamiles in Memphis prior to the shooting.

Memphis police have called the shooting “senseless”, adding, “our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who were affected by this horrific act of violence.”

He is survived by a partner and two children.