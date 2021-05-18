Jake Paul investigated for driving on protected turtle beach

American YouTuber Jake Paul is being investigated for allegedly driving a mini jeep on a protected beach in Puerto Rico during the nesting season for turtles.

The 24-year-old boxer was accompanied by a group of friends, one of whom seems to be driving a golf cart in the (now removed) video.

Puerto Rico’s Department of Natural & Environmental Resources has launched an investigation to look at whether Paul broke any laws.

Secretary Rafael Machargo said in a statement: “I have ordered an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the use of two motor vehicles on beaches that are presumed to be in Puerto Rico.”

“Although the video does not establish whether or when it was carried out, the DNER reminds citizens that this type of activity is prohibited by law to protect the environment and the species that can nest or live on the beaches. Those who violated the law can face fines and penalties, if applicable,” he said.

Puerto Rico sees turtle nesting and hatching season from February and August as the beaches attract several unique species including the leatherback.

Many fans criticised the internet personality for being reckless and putting the species at risk.

One user wrote on Twitter: “Ignorant tourists thinking they can come to PR and do whatever they want with zero consequences.”

“This is outrageous. They come to Puerto Rico and don’t respect our laws or customs,” wrote another user.

“Please respect our wildlife and all of God’s creatures thank you” pleaded another user. Mr Paul is yet to respond to the development.