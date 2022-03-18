Chicago artist builds Zelensky Lego to help Ukraine

When Chicago artist Joe Trupia decided to use his talents to raise money for the humanitarian disaster in Ukraine, he settled on the twin symbols of the country’s resistance: Volodymyr Zelensky and molotov cocktails.

The owner of custom Lego design studio Citizen Brick in Chicago created figures of the Ukrainian president, in his trademark military green t-shirt and stubble, and the homemade explosive that has become synonymous with the war effort.

Mr Trupia’s creations sold out in less than 24 hours, raising more than $145,000 for Direct Relief, which is providing medial supplies for Ukraine.

“I just felt that I had to act using what I had,” Mr Trupia told the Washington Post.

Mr Trupia said he had felt compelled to help after being inspired by the Ukrainian president’s bravery in the face of the all-out Russian assault.

Mr Zalensky’s rousing speeches delivered on social media and to lawmakers in the United States, Britain and Germany from the bowels of a government building in central Kyiv have earned widespread admiration.

“He’s a guy who could’ve fled the country with a suitcase full of money and instead he’s sticking by his people,” Mr Trupia told the Post.

A Chicago artist created a Lego version of Volodymyr Zelensky to raise money for humanitarian efforts (Joe Trupia/Citizen Brick)

“I was just so impressed by his steadfastness and the hope he seems to give to people.”

Mr Trupia established Citizen Brick in 2010 with the aim of creating playfully inappropriate versions of traditional Lego mini-figures.

Recent risqué designs advertised on his website include the “Gabagool Gang”, featuring characters from The Sopranos, and Walter White of Breaking Bad fame, in a yellow lab suit holding a slab of blue methamphetamine.

While Lego is protective of its intellectual property, it reportedly allows some artists like Citizen Brick to recreate contemporary cultural characters.

Molotov cocktails created by Lego artist Joe Trupia at Citizen Design (Joe Trupia/Citizen Design)

The Denmark-headquartered company has also donated $16.5m to the Ukrainian aid effort and suspended sale of its products in Russia.

Mr Trupia said he the staff worked on their day off to produce the figurines; the incendiary devices went for $10 while Mr Zelensky’s was priced at $100.

The reaction to the 5 March sale far exceeded his expectations. But due to limited availability of supplies, Mr Trupia doesn’t plan to make any more Ukrainian-themed Lego products.