Zelensky receives three-minute standing ovation after speech to Canada’s Parliament

Volodymyr Zelensky was given a three-minute standing ovation following a speech to the Canadian parliament.

The Ukrainian president appeared via video link on Tuesday to ask for more assistance in its fight with Russia, including a combustible no-fly zone that Nato has rejected as a potential trigger to world war.

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau led the applause after describing the wartime president as a “champion for democracy”.

"Volodymyr, in the years I’ve known you, I’ve always thought of you as a champion for democracy," Mr Trudeau said.

"Now, democracies around the world, are lucky to have you as our champion."

During an address to Canada’s House of Commons, Zelensky made a direct plea to “dear Justin” to help end the war and its growing number of casualties.

Canada’s Parliament gives Zelensky a standing ovation. (YouTube)

“Currently, we have 97 children that died during this war," Mr Zelensky said. "Imagine someone taking down your Canadian flags in Montreal and other Canadian cities," he added.

Mr Zelensky also received a standing ovation after an address to the European Parliament two weeks ago, and again after a speech before the British Parliament last week.

And he will likely receive a similar reception after an address to the US Congress on Wednesday as part of his charm offensive to convince Western countries to enter the war on the side of Ukraine.

He has repeatedly called for Nato to “do their part” and “clear the skies” of Russian jet fighters to allow them to fight the invading forces on the ground.

Despite the growing chorus of applause, both the US and Nato have gone to extreme lengths to signal to Vladimir Putin that there is no plan of implementing a no-fly zone over Ukraine.