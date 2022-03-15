Zelensky receives three-minute standing ovation after speech to Canada’s Parliament
Ukraine’s president receives rousing applause from parliaments in Canada, Britain and Europe
Volodymyr Zelensky was given a three-minute standing ovation following a speech to the Canadian parliament.
The Ukrainian president appeared via video link on Tuesday to ask for more assistance in its fight with Russia, including a combustible no-fly zone that Nato has rejected as a potential trigger to world war.
Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau led the applause after describing the wartime president as a “champion for democracy”.
"Volodymyr, in the years I’ve known you, I’ve always thought of you as a champion for democracy," Mr Trudeau said.
"Now, democracies around the world, are lucky to have you as our champion."
During an address to Canada’s House of Commons, Zelensky made a direct plea to “dear Justin” to help end the war and its growing number of casualties.
“Currently, we have 97 children that died during this war," Mr Zelensky said. "Imagine someone taking down your Canadian flags in Montreal and other Canadian cities," he added.
Mr Zelensky also received a standing ovation after an address to the European Parliament two weeks ago, and again after a speech before the British Parliament last week.
And he will likely receive a similar reception after an address to the US Congress on Wednesday as part of his charm offensive to convince Western countries to enter the war on the side of Ukraine.
He has repeatedly called for Nato to “do their part” and “clear the skies” of Russian jet fighters to allow them to fight the invading forces on the ground.
Despite the growing chorus of applause, both the US and Nato have gone to extreme lengths to signal to Vladimir Putin that there is no plan of implementing a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies