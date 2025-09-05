‘Multilingual math whiz’: 4-year-old boy from Illinois accepted into Mensa with genius IQ

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A four-year-old “multilingual math whiz” from Illinois has been accepted into the prestigious Mensa society with his genius IQ.

Zorien Royce of Vernon Hills is not your typical preschooler. He can count to 10 in five languages, reads at a 3rd-grade level and is learning three-digit multiplication and fractions.

His parents, Md Naqib Alam Ansari and Monirupa Ananya, knew their boy was different when he was just two years old.

“We noticed very early when he had a very unusual curiosity, like he was recognizing all the letters, numbers when he was around nine months old,” Zorien’s mother Ananya told The Independent.

open image in gallery Zorien Royce, a four-year-old ‘multilingual math whiz’ from Illinois, has been accepted into the prestigious Mensa society with his genius IQ ( Naqib Alam Ansari/Monirupa Ananya )

Zorien was spelling words such as “hippopotamus” and “alligator” and could count to 100 forward and backward by the age of two, Mensa said in a statement.

Zorien’s parents were referred to a psychologist, who administered an IQ test that got him into Mensa and Intertel, another international high-IQ society. He scored 156 out of 160, placing him in the "profoundly gifted" range.

His psychologist described the result as "awestruck" — noting how rare it is for a child to come so close to maxing out the scale at his age.

open image in gallery 'We noticed very early when he had a very unusual curiosity, like he was recognizing all the letters, numbers when he was around nine months old,' Zorien’s mother, Monirupa Ananya, said ( Naqib Alam Ansari/Monirupa Ananya )

“Shoutout to 4-year-old Zorien Royce, a multilingual math whiz who's already a member of Mensa,” the society wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “Here's to brilliant kids who remind us that learning is an adventure!”

He is fluent in English and Bengali and is learning Hindi, Spanish and French. He recently went on ABC 7 Chicago to show off his language skills by counting in all five languages.

When speaking of her son, Ananya didn’t just praise his book smarts, but also how he treats others.

“ He's a very social person. He is very kind,” she told The Independent.

Ananya said Zorien loves dogs, and if he sees one, he’ll ask its owner questions about their furry friend, such as “What does it do?”

Zorien says the library is his “favorite place in the world” and that he wants to be a NASA scientist when he grows up, according to Mensa.

open image in gallery Zorien says he wants to be a NASA scientist when he grows up ( Naqib Alam Ansari/Monirupa Ananya )

Ananya said her boy likes to learn about the planets in the solar system and said his favorite planet right now is Neptune.

But she said, “His interests can evolve at any time.”

“At this point, my focus is to make sure he enjoys his life as a kid, and at the same time, we provide him all the resources...so that he can learn and grow,” she said.

open image in gallery When speaking of her son, Ananya didn’t just praise his book smarts, but also how he treats others ( Naqib Alam Ansari/Monirupa Ananya )

Zorien is currently enrolled at a gifted school in Chicago.

He also attends a math and reading after-school program.

The son of two professionals who immigrated from Kolkata, India, Zorien has strong support from his family, educators, and mentors.

"Our goal isn't to push him but to give him the right environment," Ananya said.

"His journey, we hope, inspires other children and families to embrace curiosity and learning with joy."