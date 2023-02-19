Andy Warhol works to feature in Ireland’s largest exhibition of pop art

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Works by Andy Warhol are to be shown in Dublin as part of Ireland’s largest display of pop art.

The Pop Art Pioneers exhibition at Gormleys will showcase 2 million euro worth of works by Warhol and fellow US artists Roy Lichtenstein, Keith Haring and Robert Indiana.

It will feature Warhol’s silkscreen portraits, Lichtenstein’s The Den, Haring’s graphic designs and Indiana’s LOVE artworks.

The star attraction will be Warhol’s 1981 Superman, a print from his Myths portfolio finished with diamond dust and priced at 290,000 euro.

The series showcases a variety of fictional characters, from Mickey Mouse to Uncle Sam, viewed by Warhol as essential parts of American culture.

Grace Kelly, one of his most well-known celebrity portraits, valued at 220,000 euro, will also feature.

Oliver Gormley of Gormleys said: “Pop art had a major impact on the art world as it challenged traditional notions of what art should be and who it should be for.

“It continues to be an important influence on contemporary art and culture, with many artists still drawing inspiration from its themes and techniques.

“Art has proven to be a fantastic investment, and we have tried to curate this collection with a range of prices in mind.

“We have seen the values of pieces by these artists rise, and Warhol in particular is a great example with a recent 30% increase in value.”

Pop art emerged in the 1950s and 1960s as a reaction to the seriousness and elitism of abstract expressionism.

These artists sought to create art accessible to a wider audience by incorporating imagery from popular culture, such as celebrities, advertisements, comic books and consumer products.

Mr Gormley added: “This is a rare opportunity to see the works of these iconic American pop artists in one place and to gain a deeper understanding of their significance and impact on the art world.”

The exhibition will be on view at Gormleys from February 25 to March 18 and is free to the public.