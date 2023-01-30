Jump to content

Watch live: World Court holds hearings in tit-for-tat Armenia-Azerbaijan cases

Holly Patrick
Monday 30 January 2023 09:30
Comments

Watch live as judges at the International Court of Justice in The Hague hear requests for additional emergency measures as part of tit-for-tat cases filed by Armenia and Azerbaijan at the World Court in 2021.

Both countries have claimed that the other has violated a UN anti-discrimination treaty, which both states have signed.

In 2021, the World Court ordered both countries to prevent the incitement of racial hatred against each others’ nationals, and to not to do anything which may intensify the dispute while the case was considered.

In early January, Azerbaijan asked the Court to order Armenia to stop planting planting landmines in territories it once occupied and to provide information about the whereabouts of traps and explosives.

It comes after Azeri troops drove ethnic Armenian forces out of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around Nagorno-Karabakh - a landlocked region - before Russia orchestrated a ceasefire.

