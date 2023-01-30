Watch live: World Court holds hearings in tit-for-tat Armenia-Azerbaijan cases

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as judges at the International Court of Justice in The Hague hear requests for additional emergency measures as part of tit-for-tat cases filed by Armenia and Azerbaijan at the World Court in 2021.

Both countries have claimed that the other has violated a UN anti-discrimination treaty, which both states have signed.

In 2021, the World Court ordered both countries to prevent the incitement of racial hatred against each others’ nationals, and to not to do anything which may intensify the dispute while the case was considered.

In early January, Azerbaijan asked the Court to order Armenia to stop planting planting landmines in territories it once occupied and to provide information about the whereabouts of traps and explosives.

It comes after Azeri troops drove ethnic Armenian forces out of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around Nagorno-Karabakh - a landlocked region - before Russia orchestrated a ceasefire.

