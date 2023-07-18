Watch live: James Cleverly chairs UN meeting on artificial intelligence

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as James Cleverly chairs a UN Security Council meeting on the global implications of artificial intelligence on Tuesday, 18 July.

At the Security Council Chamber in New York, the UK foreign secretary will lead the first ever briefing session on the potential effects of AI on international peace and security and how to promote its safe and responsible use.

Mr Cleverly will be joined by António Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, Jack Clark, co-founder of AI company Anthropic, and Professor Zeng Yi, director of the brain-inspired Cognitive Intelligence Lab and co-director of the China-UK Research Center for AI Ethics and Governance.

During today’s session, Mr Cleverly is expected to comment on how the world must “engage the widest coalition of international actors from all sectors” as “no country will be untouched by AI.”

“This autumn the UK plans to bring world leaders together for the first major global summit on AI safety. Our shared goal will be to consider the risks of AI and decide how they can be reduced through coordinated action,” he will say.