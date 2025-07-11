Air India crash investigation finds fuel switches cut off moments before impact

A preliminary report by Indian aviation accident investigators into the fatal Air India crash that killed 260 people in Ahmedabad has revealed the plane engines' fuel switches were cut off before the landing.
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner immediately began to lose thrust and sink down, according to the report released by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.
One pilot can be heard on the cockpit voice recorder asking the other why he cut off the fuel. "The other pilot responded that he did not do so," the report said.
It did not identify which remarks were made by the flight's captain and which by the first officer, nor which pilot transmitted "Mayday, Mayday, Mayday" just before the crash.
The preliminary report also does not say how the switch could have flipped to the cutoff position on the June 12 London-bound flight from the Indian city of Ahmedabad.
"At this stage of investigation, there are no recommended actions to Boeing 787-8 and/or GE GEnx-1B engine operators and manufacturers,” the report said.
The agency, an office under India's civil aviation ministry, is leading the probe into the world's deadliest aviation accident in a decade.
This is a breaking story - more to follow
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments