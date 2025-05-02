British tourist hotpot hit by mass blackout days after Spain and Portugal outage
The blackout comes just days after Spain and Portugal were brought to a standstill
Tropical island Bali has been plunged into a blackout that has brought much of the province to a standstill just days after the mass power outage affecting Spain and Portugal.
Local media is reporting the British tourist Mecca in Indonesia has been without power since about 4pm local time (9am BST), with undersea cables between the island and Java reported as having been to blame.
State run utilities service PLN issued a statement explaining there was an issue with the submarine cables flowed on to affect local power plants on the island.
There is currently a power outage, for which we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused”, they said. “Some areas have gradually recovered. And other areas are currently still in the process of normalization.
“We thank all customers for their patience in dealing with this disruption.
The company added: “Currently, PLN is moving to restore the power outage. Initial indications of the outage occurred at the Celukan Bawang PLTU Unit #2 which caused the power supply to stop in parts of Bali.”
As of an hour ago, the company had managed to restore 43 per cent of power supply, with PLN offering to provide regular updates. “Thank you for your support and prayers.”
This is a breaking story. More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments