Robot barista is serving customers at the Beijing Winter Olympics

After a customer gives the instruction, the machine will complete the whole coffee-making process of grinding, brewing and cleaning in five minutes

Friday 04 February 2022 12:43
At the Taizicheng Railway Station in Zhangjiakou, a competition zone of the Beijing Winter Olympics, a fully automatic “barista” has attracted much attention.

After a customer gives the instruction, the machine will complete the whole coffee-making process of grinding, brewing and cleaning in five minutes.

It uses dual six-axis robotic arms and professional coffee brewing equipment. It is also supported by visual recognition technology.

The coffee machine, open to all travellers, are attracting many coffee lovers to try it out.

Xinhua News Agency correspondents reporting from Beijing.

