Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tourist boat survivor recalls moment vessel ‘shook vigorously’ before capsizing

Mr Tuan recounted how passengers pleaded for the boat to turn back to shore

Ap Correspondent
Sunday 20 July 2025 06:15 BST
Rescuers recover victims after tourist boat capsizes in Vietnam

A Vietnamese man has described his desperate escape from a capsized tour boat in Ha Long Bay, an incident that has tragically claimed the lives of at least 35 people, with a further four still unaccounted for.

Authorities have corrected earlier reports, confirming the revised death toll and missing persons count.

The vessel, named the Wonder Sea, had departed early on Saturday afternoon for a three-hour excursion in the popular tourist destination, carrying 46 passengers and three crew members.

However, the weather quickly deteriorated, with high winds and torrential rain engulfing the area, survivor Dang Anh Tuan told The Associated Press.

Mr Tuan recounted how passengers pleaded for the boat to turn back to shore, but the crew reportedly reassured them they were nearing their destination and continued the journey.

A search operation remains underway for the missing individuals.

“It rained for about 15 minutes, and then the boat started to shake vigorously, tables and chairs were jostled around and seconds later the boat overturned,” the 36-year-old fire extinguisher salesman said. “Water gushed in and I lost all orientation.”

“I tried to breathe. But more water came in. I took a deep breath, got rid of my life vest and dove down. I saw a streak of light and followed it to swim out, escaping the boat, and then I climbed on the overturned boat to look for help,” he said.

The Wonder Sea embarked early Saturday afternoon for a three hour excursion in Ha Long Bay, a popular tourist destination, carrying 46 passengers and three crew.
The Wonder Sea embarked early Saturday afternoon for a three hour excursion in Ha Long Bay, a popular tourist destination, carrying 46 passengers and three crew. (QDND via AP)

Tuan and several other people survived by clinging to the capsized boat and its propellers, waiting another two hours before the rain stopped and rescuers arrived.

The Wonder Sea boat was later seen being towed to a shipyard for investigation, with most of its windows shattered, and damage to its roof and handrails. Police and other officials are seen on the boat working.

Rescue workers recovered 11 survivors, but one later died in hospital due to injuries, VNExpress newspaper said.

The boat turned upside down because of strong winds, the newspaper said. A 14-year-old boy was rescued after four hours trapped in the overturned hull.

The newspaper said that most of the passengers were tourists from Hanoi, including about 20 children.

Tuan was a holiday with 11 university friends, only three of whom survived.

Tourist boat Wonder Sea is towed to a shipyard for investigation after its capsizing, which killed multiple people, in a thunderstorm in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam
Tourist boat Wonder Sea is towed to a shipyard for investigation after its capsizing, which killed multiple people, in a thunderstorm in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam (AP)

Tuan has only minor cuts, but one of his friends suffered multiple injuries in his head and the other's tendons were cut by broken glass as he escaped the boat through a window.

The other nine members of the group were killed, including one who was traveling with his wife and 3-year-old son. The wife and child were also drowned.

A tropical storm is also moving toward the area. A national weather forecast said that Storm Wipha is expected to hit Vietnam’s northern region next week, including Ha Long Bay's coast.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in