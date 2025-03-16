British tourist goes missing after fire on diving boat in Thailand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British backpacker is missing after a fire ripped through a diving boat off the island of Koh Tao in Thailand.

The tourist, who has been reported to be a 26-year-old woman from Lambeth, was reportedly in the toilet when a blaze started from the engine of the wooden vessel on Sunday morning.

According to officials, the boat was carrying 22 people, including 16 tourists participating in diving activities, four diving instructors, a boat captain and a crew member.

Aside from the British tourist, all were rescued by passing boats but it is believed she had become trapped in the rear bathroom.

open image in gallery Koh Tao is one of the more popular islands for backpackers in Thailand ( Getty Images )

It has been reported that the cause of the fire was related to a malfunction, which occurred while the diving tanks were being filled with compressed air.

Captain Natthaphon Sinpoonphon, Deputy Director of the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center of Surat Thani, said the blaze started at around 9am local time. An emergency call was received shortly after.

He said: "The boat was carrying a group of tourists for a diving excursion from Koh Tao. It was between five and six nautical miles away from the island.

"A fire started in the engine room and spread through the boat rapidly. Thai-MECC Surat Thani coordinated with private vessels and volunteers to safely evacuate the tourists and crew members onto another boat.

"Meanwhile, another team of volunteers worked to control the fire. Preliminary reports indicate that the engine room, captain's cabin, and rear restroom were damaged. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation."

Weather conditions and the strength of the blaze initially made it difficult for rescue teams to get near the boat, but it has now been towed to shore.

An FCDO spokesperson said:“We are supporting the family of a British woman who is missing in Thailand and are in contact with local authorities.”