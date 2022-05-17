Intentional nosedive caused China Eastern crash that killed 132, US findings suggest
Data recovered from black box suggests human input caused crash, not mechanical problem
A sudden human input to the plane’s controls appears to have caused a China Eastern flight to plunge nearly vertically into the mountains of Southern China in March, killing all 132 passengers onboard, according to preliminary findings from US authorities investigating the crash.
The findings come in part from information recovered from the Boeing 737-800’s flight data recorder, known as a “black box,” The Wall Street Journal reports, citing unnamed sources familiar with the US investigation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
