China discovers potentially fatal new virus passed to humans from shrews
China has discovered a potentially fatal new virus that is believed to have been passed to humans by shrews, according to reports.
The Langya Henipavirus, known as “Langya,” has already infected 35 people, although no one has died or suffered a serious illness, says Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control.
Twenty six of the patients have reportedly been hit by flu-like symptoms, including fever, tiredness, cough, headache, and vomiting.
The new virus is in the Henipavirus family, which has two previously identified viruses, the Hendra virus and Nipah virus, which have no vaccine and in severe cases can have a fatality rate of up to 75 per cent, according to the World Health Organization.
The v irus has so far been found in China’s Shandong and Henan provinces, and human-to-human transmission has not yet been reported says The Taipei Times.
The development of the new henipavirus has also appeared in a study titled “A Zoonotic Henipavirus in Febrile Patients in China” which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine last week.
“There was no close contact or common exposure history among the patients, which suggests that the infection in the human population may be sporadic,” the study stated.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies