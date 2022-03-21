China flight carrying 133 people reportedly crashes in Guangxi province
Smoke seen rising from mountainside after Boeing 737 crashes near city of Wuzhou
A Chinese airliner carrying 133 people has crashed in the southern province of Guangxi, according to state media.
The China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 passenger aircraft is said to have crashed on Monday, causing a fire on the mountainside.
A rescue operation is underway but the number of casualties is not yet known.
Broadcaster CCTV said the incident occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county.
More follows
