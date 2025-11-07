Xi attends launch of China’s state-of-the-art Fujian aircraft carrier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China’s president Xi Jinping attended the official launch of a new state-of-the-art aircraft carrier on Wednesday as the country makes moves to rival the US navy.

The Fujian was put into service with a commissioning ceremony at the military port in Sanya, on Hainan Island, the official Xinhua news agency announced on Friday.

The ceremony was attended by 2,000 representatives from the navy and institutions involved in the construction of the aircraft carrier. On the flight deck, new-generation carrier-based aircraft, including the J-35 and J-15T fighter jets and the KongJing-600 early warning aircraft, could be seen parked in sequence.

Joining two other aircraft carriers, China now boasts the second largest number of such ships in the world in an attempt to catch up with the US Navy. The country’s three carriers push it past India, the United Kingdom and Italy, which have two each.

The ship is the country’s most advanced aircraft carrier, with electromagnetic catapult launchers that mark a technological advance to help the navy to project power deep into the Pacific as it seeks to assert power in disputed waters in the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

The Fujian is China's first domestically designed carrier. Chinese state media reported that Xi had made the decision to adopt the electromagnetic catapult system.

Xi reportedly encouraged carrier-based aircraft pilots to improve their skills and expertise to contribute to the development of the combat capabilities of the Fujian, Xinhua reported.

China has two other aircraft carriers: the Liaoning, was refurbished from an unfinished Soviet ship that Ukraine inherited and later sold to China, while the second, the Shandong, was built in China based on the Liaoning's design.

All three carriers are named after coastal Chinese provinces.