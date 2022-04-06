A British man, 46, and 14-year-old boy are among four European divers missing nine miles off a Malaysian island.

The pair went missing – along with an 18-year-old woman from France and a 35-year-old Norwegian woman – during a diving training exercise off Pulau Tokong Sanggol, near the coastal town of Mersing in the country’s southeast, on Wednesday afternoon.

Malaysia’s Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) swiftly launched a search and rescue (SAR) operation in a bid to locate the group.

Boats from the coastguard, the police and the fisheries department set out at around 2.45pm local time (6.45am GMT), after information was received via the Putrajaya Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, senior coastguard official Nurul Hizam Zakaria said in a statement.

“The divers were reported missing by the boat captain who took them out to sea,” Mr Zakaria, the Johor director of MMEA, said.

“A forward operating base has been set up at the Mersing District Council public jetty.”

As of 4pm local time, the divers had still not been found, he added.

Pulau Tokong Sanggol, the island from which the group went missing, is around nine nautical miles (16.6km) from Tanjung Leman, Mersing.

The area is popular with foreign and domestic tourists due to its popular resorts dotted along the coast and nearby islands, loved for diving.

