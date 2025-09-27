Stampede at political rally in India kills at least 36 people and injures dozens more
Indian actor and politician Vijay had been campaigning for elections when the stampede occurred
Thirty-six have been killed and 50 have been injured in India, while attending a political rally for Tamil actor and politician Vijay.
"Thirty-one people died with more than 50 people now hospitalised," said a senior police official in the district of Karur in Tamil Nadu, where the incident occurred on Saturday (27 September).
Children are also reported to be among the dead, according to reports.
Large crowds had gathered for the star’s campaign tour for his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
“My heart is broken; I am in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow,” Vijay wrote on X/Twitter.
“I express my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for a speedy recovery for those who are undergoing treatment in the hospital.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the tragedy on X/Twitter, writing: “The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening.”
He added: “My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured.”
Senthil Balaji, a state lawmaker, said that 58 people were admitted to hospital after, calling the incident a “stampede”.
The government announced a commission to be headed by a retired Judge, Aruna Jagadeesan, to investigate the circumstances that led to the deaths and injuries, according to the Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister M K Stalin.
According to the Times of India, the actor was forced to pause his speech several times after people fainted in the crowd. He was said to have personally handed out bottles of water to supporters.
More to follow...
