Stampede at political rally in India kills at least 36 people and injures dozens more

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thirty-six have been killed and 50 have been injured in India, while attending a political rally for Tamil actor and politician Vijay.

"Thirty-one people died with more than 50 people now hospitalised," said a senior police official in the district of Karur in Tamil Nadu, where the incident occurred on Saturday (27 September).

Children are also reported to be among the dead, according to reports.

Large crowds had gathered for the star’s campaign tour for his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

“My heart is broken; I am in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow,” Vijay wrote on X/Twitter.

“I express my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for a speedy recovery for those who are undergoing treatment in the hospital.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the tragedy on X/Twitter, writing: “The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening.”

He added: “My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured.”

Senthil Balaji, a state lawmaker, said that 58 people were admitted to hospital after, calling the incident a “stampede”.

The government announced a commission to be headed by a retired Judge, Aruna Jagadeesan, to investigate the circumstances that led to the deaths and injuries, according to the Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister M K Stalin.

According to the Times of India, the actor was forced to pause his speech several times after people fainted in the crowd. He was said to have personally handed out bottles of water to supporters.

More to follow...