Indonesian woman accused of ‘nagging’ drunk husband cleared of domestic violence

The case went viral on social media after an online petition urged authorities to withdraw charges

Sravasti Dasgupta
Wednesday 15 December 2021 10:20
Comments
<p>An Indonesian woman was acquitted of charges of domestic violence</p>

An Indonesian woman was acquitted of charges of domestic violence

(PA Archive)

A court in Indonesia has acquitted a woman of charges of domestic violence after her husband accused her of nagging him and causing him psychological harm.

Nengsy Lim, a 45-year-old mother of two, was facing the prospect of spending a year in prison under Indonesia’s domestic violence law, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

However a court in West Java acquitted her.

It said that there was no evidence that Lim, who has the alias Valencya, committed psychological violence against her ex-husband, Chan Yung Chin, who the court heard was frequently drunk.

Recommended

Prosecutors claimed she was guilty of violating a law on domestic violence because “she often scolded her husband, Chan Yung Chin, harshly and kicked him out the house”, reported ucanews.com.

The case garnered public attention in Indonesia, and an online petition called on authorities to overturn the charges. The petition was signed by over 7,000 people. There was also a #savevalencya hashtag.

However, despite public outrage, she still had to go to court to conclude the legal process.

“Without the support from the public, I can’t imagine what would’ve happened to me,” Ms Valencya told reporters outside court.

The National Commission on Violence Against Women (Komnas Perempuan) found that there were 8,234 cases of violence against women recorded in 2020. Of this, 6,480 were cases of domestic violence.

“Domestic violence is still a huge problem in Indonesia. Although we already have the domestic violence law, its implementation on the ground is still lacking, particularly from a law enforcement perspective,” said Tunggal Pawestri, an Indonesian woman rights activist toldSCMP.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in