Watch live: Japan Airlines plane engulfed in flames at Tokyo’s Haneda airport

Watch a live feed from Tokyo's Haneda airport as a Japan Airlines plane was engulfed in flames on Tuesday, 2 January.

All 379 passengers and crew had been safely evacuated from flight number 516 which collided with a coast guard plane.

Japan's Coast Guard said the incident involved one of its planes heading to Niigata airport to deliver aid to those caught up in a deadly earthquake that struck on New Year's Day in Ishikawa prefecture, with widespread devastation was seen in drone footage.

Five out of the six crew of the coast guard aircraft were unaccounted for, while the captain escaped, a Coast Guard spokesperson said.

Terrifying footage filmed by a Japan Airlines passenger inside a burning plane shows the aircraft on fire after landing at the airport.

All of those on board the Japanese Airbus A-350 plane escaped without life-threatening injuries, an airline spokesperson confirmed.