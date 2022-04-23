Japan tour boat carrying 26 goes missing with no sign of survivors
Two children made up part of the group of 26 on board the ‘sunken’ Kazu 1
A tour boat with 26 people on board including two children has gone missing after it allegedly sank, Japan’s coastguard said.
Six patrol boats and four aircraft were sent to the area to search for any survivors, but after seven hours, none have been found, it added.
The coast guard received an emergency stress call from the Kazu 1 boat at around 1.15pm saying that the bow of the ship had been flooded and was beginning to sink and tilt.
Despite launching a major search, by 5.30pm the coast guard said it had not found any of the people on board nor the boat itself.
The boat was last known to have been travelling off the western coast of Shiretoko Peninsula, in the northern island of Hokkaido.
The emergency services have not had any communication from the vessel since.
Two children and two crew members made up part of the group of 26 on board the Kazu 1.
Local media are reporting that fishing boats had been returned to port before 12pm as a result of bad weather.
Meanwhile, broadcasters for NHK said there was a warning for high waves of up to nine feet high.
