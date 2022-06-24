Japanese worker loses USB with entire city’s data after night out

The man spent the evening drinking with colleagues in the city of Amagasaki

Joe Middleton
Friday 24 June 2022 17:28
Comments
<p>People walk along the streets full of bars and restaurants in Shibuya, an entertainment district of Tokyo (stock image) </p>

People walk along the streets full of bars and restaurants in Shibuya, an entertainment district of Tokyo (stock image)

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A Japanese worker lost a memory stick containing the personal data of almost half a million people after a night out with colleagues.

The man - who has not been identified - spent the evening drinking with colleagues at a local restaurant in the city of Amagasaki, north-west of Osaka, reported the BBC.

He reportedly passed out in the street after having too much to drink and then when he regained his senses realised that a bag and USB memory stick was missing.

Officials in Amagasaki said the man was a private contractor in his 40s whose job it was to sort out Covid-19 relief payments to households.

After transferring the data onto the memory stick he was meant to take it to an office in Osaka and transfer the data, but first went on the night out with colleagues. After realising the data was gone he informed police.

Recommended

The information on the USB is understood to include names, addresses, dates of birth, along with more sensitive information such as bank account details.

The data was encrypted and also had a password. City officials said there is no suggestion of a data leak and nobody has tried to access the information.

An Amagasaki official told reporters: “We deeply regret that we have profoundly harmed the public’s trust in the administration of the city.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in