Former UK ambassador to Myanmar and husband jailed for one year

A former British ambassador to Myanmar has been sentenced to a year in prison for failing to register her residence.

Vicky Bowman’s husband, a national of the country, was given the same sentence for aiding the offence, according to a diplomat who asked to remain anonymous.

Neither Myanmar’s military government nor the British embassy have publicly confirmed the court’s action, but the charge against Ms Bowman has been widely seen as a pretext for cracking down on her for views the government may have considered critical.

The couple were charged under the Immigration Act and foreigners registration rules, but foreigners are rarely prosecuted there for immigration breaches.

The UK last month announced sanctions against Myanmar’s military authorities, coinciding with the fifth anniversary of its deadly crackdown on Rohingya Muslims.

Ms Bowman, who was British envoy between 2002 and 2006, now leads a business ethics consultancy.

The Myanmar government last week said Ms Bowman’s husband, Htein Lin, had been charged with abetting the failure to register the proper address.

He is a veteran political activist who took part in the country’s failed 1988 uprising against military rule. He was also a political prisoner under a past government.

The Foreign Office said: “We will continue to support Ms Bowman and her family until their case is resolved.”

Earlier, a court also sentenced former leader Aung San Suu Kyi to a further three years in jail on election fraud charges.