North Korea says it tested cruise missiles as Trump prepares to visit South Korea
North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency described Tuesday’s test as a success
North Korea announced on Wednesday that it had launched sea-to-surface cruise missiles into its western waters. The move serves as another demonstration of its expanding military capabilities, coinciding with U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to South Korea for a regional summit.
The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) hailed Tuesday's test as a success, asserting that the new weapons would broaden the operational scope of the nation's nuclear-armed forces.
South Korea's military has yet to confirm whether it detected the launches.
The North Korean report came hours before an expected summit between Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in the city of Gyeongju, where South Korea is hosting this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings.