For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Militants launched a deadly suicide attack on the police headquarters in Pakistan’s largest city on Friday in a hail of gunfire and a series of loud explosions.

Security forces retook the building after several hours and killed three militants, a government spokesman said.

The death toll was not immediately clear but the spokesman said three security force members and a civilian were dead and 18 others wounded.

Pakistani Taliban in a brief statement claimed responsibility.

“I confirm that the operation against the terrorists is over,” said Murtaza Wahab, a government adviser.

President Arif Alvi in a statement condemned the attack, while prime minister Shahbaz Sharif paid tributes to security forces for the successful operation.

A hail of gunfire erupted in the Karachi police station (REUTERS)

Earlier, TV footage showed officers surrounding the city’s central police station as residents reported the sound of explosions and the gunfire.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks since November when Pakistani Taliban ended a ceasefire.

The brazen assault on Karachi’s police headquarters comes two weeks after a suicide bomber disguised as a policeman killed 101 people at a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

The bullet-marked police station in Karachi after the attack (AFP via Getty Images)

Overseas cricket players are competing in the Pakistan Super League, and Karachi is one of the host cities. There is a game scheduled for Saturday. The police station is located along the route to the stadium and the players’ hotel is a few kilometres away.

Top teams shunned Pakistan for years after six policemen and two civilians were killed in a 2009 attack on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report.