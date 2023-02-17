Pakistan militants launch deadly suicide attack on police headquarters in Karachi
Attack comes as Karachi hosts overseas cricket players competing in the Pakistan Super League
Militants launched a deadly suicide attack on the police headquarters in Pakistan’s largest city on Friday in a hail of gunfire and a series of loud explosions.
Security forces retook the building after several hours and killed three militants, a government spokesman said.
The death toll was not immediately clear but the spokesman said three security force members and a civilian were dead and 18 others wounded.
Pakistani Taliban in a brief statement claimed responsibility.
“I confirm that the operation against the terrorists is over,” said Murtaza Wahab, a government adviser.
President Arif Alvi in a statement condemned the attack, while prime minister Shahbaz Sharif paid tributes to security forces for the successful operation.
Earlier, TV footage showed officers surrounding the city’s central police station as residents reported the sound of explosions and the gunfire.
Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks since November when Pakistani Taliban ended a ceasefire.
The brazen assault on Karachi’s police headquarters comes two weeks after a suicide bomber disguised as a policeman killed 101 people at a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar.
Overseas cricket players are competing in the Pakistan Super League, and Karachi is one of the host cities. There is a game scheduled for Saturday. The police station is located along the route to the stadium and the players’ hotel is a few kilometres away.
Top teams shunned Pakistan for years after six policemen and two civilians were killed in a 2009 attack on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore.
Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies