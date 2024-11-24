Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pakistan suspended mobile and internet services in several areas, including the capital Islamabad, citing “security concerns” in view of anticipated protests by supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.

The interior ministry announced the internet shutdown on X, which is banned in Pakistan. It did not mention the specific areas where the ban was enforced nor the duration of the service suspension.

“Internet and mobile services will continue to operate as usual in the rest of the country,” the ministry said on Sunday.

Mr Khan has been imprisoned for over a year, but remains popular in the country. His PTI party says the nearly 150 cases filed against him are politically motivated.

The national counterterrorism authority warned of terrorist attacks targeting the anticipated rally. The warning came days after at least 42 people were killed in northwest Pakistan as gunmen opened fire on a convoy of vehicles carrying members of the minority Shia Muslims.

open image in gallery Paramilitary soldiers guard a road ahead of a protest rally by Imran Khan's PTI party in Islamabad ( AFP via Getty )

The attack was one of the deadliest incidents of sectarian violence in the country in recent years.

“The enemies of the peace of the country attacked the convoy of innocent citizens which is tantamount to brutality,” Pakistan’s president Asif Ali Zardari said.

“All attempts of anti-national elements to destroy the peace of the beloved country will be thwarted.”

open image in gallery Shia Muslims attend a protest against an attack on members of the minority community in Kurram ( EPA )

Police and paramilitary forces brought shipping containers to seal off key roads and highways leading to the capital city from PTI strongholds in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The federal government also restricted social media platforms and VPN services, internet monitoring service Netblocks reported.

Platforms like WhatsApp seemed to have been restricted to prevent people from coordinating the protest and sharing media, the internet access advocacy group said on Sunday.

open image in gallery Passengers crowd a railway station after Pakistani authorities blocked motorways on the eve of a protest by opposition PTI party to demand the release of former prime minister Imran Khan ( EPA )

This is the second time in the past two months that such measures have been imposed to thwart protesters from gathering in the city to demand Mr Khan’s release.

At least 32 killed In sectarian clashes in northwest Pakistan

People were advised to avoid unnecessary travel by the interior ministry, which said the decision was taken following intelligence reports that “angry protesters” could create a law and order situation in the capital. “There are reports that protesters are coming with sticks and slingshots,” it said in a statement.

open image in gallery Shipping containers are placed to block a road in Islamabad ahead of a rally to demand the release of former prime minister Imran Khan ( EPA )

The US embassy in Pakistan cautioned that “large crowds and traffic congestion” were expected across the country along with a “precautionary security presence, an increased number of checkpoints, and associated general internet disruptions”.

“The PTI protest appears to be proceeding with various chapters mobilizing and planning to converge on Islamabad from across Pakistan,” the embassy said in a warning to US citizens.

It said the disruptions were likely to start this weekend and that “these activities may continue throughout the week”.