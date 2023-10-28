Watch live: Thousands participate in Taiwan’s annual Pride parade

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as thousands of people participate in Taiwan's pride parade in downtown Taipei city on Saturday, 28 October.

This year's pride event is celebrating its 21st anniversary, and more than 200,000 people are expected to attend the four-day long event.

The parade will begin at the city's town hall, moving through Taipei's streets before coming back to the starting point where there will be a main stage.

Live shows and performances will continue into the night as afterparties take place.

The 21st Taiwan pride parade is celebrating the theme "Stand with Diversity," the Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association said.

"Even though same-sex marriage has been legalised in Taiwan for over four years, there are still improvements to be made in our society," spokesperson Tai Yu-hsun said.

Association chairperson Fletcher Hong added: "True diversity means respecting each other's differences and supporting each other to ensure everyone's rights."