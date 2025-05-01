North Korea and Russia to build first road bridge linking the two countries

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

North Korea and Russia are cementing their alliance with the construction of their first-ever road bridge, marking a significant step in expanding bilateral ties. The bridge, spanning a border river, is expected to bolster trade and tourism between the two nations, according to state media reports.

Russia's Tass news agency reported the bridge will stretch 1 kilometre (0.6 miles) and is projected to take 18 months to complete. North Korea's Korean Central News Agency echoed this announcement, emphasizing the bridge's role in facilitating cross-border movement of people and goods.

This development comes amid a period of intensified cooperation between the two countries, with North Korea reportedly providing munitions and troops to support Russia's war in Ukraine. The bridge project symbolizes a deepening relationship with potential long-term implications for regional dynamics.

One railway bridge and air service already connect North Korea and Russia, and in June 2024, the two countries agreed to construct a bridge for automobiles over the Tumen River, which runs along North Korea’s borders with Russia and China.

On Thursday, North Korea and Russia simultaneously held a ground-breaking ceremony for the bridge’s construction in their respective border cities, according to the two countries’ state media agencies. The agencies said North Korean Premier Pak Thae Song and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin attended the ceremony via video links.

open image in gallery This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows a a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a bridge between North Korea and Russia, in Rason Municipality, North Kora Wednesday, April 30, 2025 ( KCNA via KNS )

Pak said the bridge’s construction would be remembered as “a historic monument" in bilateral ties, KCNA reported Thursday.

“This is a big milestone for Russian-Korean relation,” Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said, according to Tass. “We are creating a reliable basis for closer cooperation between our two countries, a road for an open and fruitful dialogue.”

On Monday, North Korea confirmed for the first time that it has sent combat troops to Russia to help it reclaim parts of the Kursk region that Ukraine forces seized in a stunning incursion last year. Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked North Korea and promised not to forget the sacrifices of North Korean soldiers for Russia.

According to a South Korean government intelligence assessment shared with lawmakers on Wednesday, North Korea has sent about 15,000 soldiers to Russia, and 4,700 of them have been killed or wounded. In return for North Korea's supply of conventional arms, Russia has given it air defense missiles, electronic warfare equipment, drones and technology for spy satellite launches, according to the South Korean assessment.