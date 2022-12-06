Samuel Eto’o caught on camera appearing to attack man after World Cup match

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Video footage has emerged showing Samuel Eto'o apparently attacking a football fan in Qatar.

The incident took place outside Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, after Brazil's 4-1 victory over South Korea.

The clip shared by La Opinion, a Spanish-speaking news website based in Los Angeles, showed Eto’o taking pictures with fans outside the stadium, before he was approached by a man who was filming him with a camera.

As the 41-year-old continued to walk away from the crowd, the man followed him.

Eto'o angrily approached the man, before being held back by passers-by.

Another man who appeared to be a part of Eto'o's entourage attempted to forcibly take the man's camera from him.

The former footballer then broke away from the group restraining him and ran over to the man, before he appeared to knee him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

He got up from the ground as Eto'o walked away from the scene.

A video has since been shared on Twitter by the man who appears to be the victim of the incident.

Eto'o, who is now Cameroon's Football Federation President, is in Qatar as World Cup 2022 legacy ambassador. A former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea striker, Eto’o was named African Footballer of the Year on four occasions. He also played in Qatar.

During his career, he scored 56 goals in 118 games for Cameroon and represented his country at four World Cups before retiring in 2019.

The Independent has contacted the Cameroonian Football Federation for comment.