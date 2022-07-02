More than two dozen feared dead after ship breaks in two in South China Sea
The accident occurred about 300 km (186 miles) south of Hong Kong
More than two dozen crew members are feared dead after an industrial support ship broke in two during a storm in the South China Sea, Hong Kong emergency services have said.
Planes and helicopters were sent out to the scene by authorities to rescue the crew. But, as of 5.30pm local time, just three of the 30 workers onboard had been brought to safety.
The Hong Kong Government Flying Service shared photos from the rescue mission, which appears to show a crew member being winched onto a rescue helicopter as collosal waves pummled the vessel, which had broken into two parts.
The incident reportedly occurred about 300 km (186 miles) south of Hong Kong.
The ship, which has not been named, got caught up in a severe tropical storm Chaba - which was blowing gusts of up to 10 km/h (68mph). The vessel ran into difficulty when its crew members attempted to negotiate their way out of severe weather.
The storm hit land in the western part of the coastal province of Guangdong later on Saturday. The Hong Kong rescue service sent two fixed-wing aircraft and four helicopters for the rescue effort.
With additonal reporting from the Associated Press
