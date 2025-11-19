Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

The country where students get days off for a ‘snow break’ – including free skiing

70,000 Chinese students will get a nine-day snow holiday from late November

Farah Master
Wednesday 19 November 2025 09:37 GMT
Comments
A surveillance camera installed in a forest by a ski slope watches skiers and snowboarders in Chongli, China
A surveillance camera installed in a forest by a ski slope watches skiers and snowboarders in Chongli, China (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Tens of thousands of students in China's northwestern Xinjiang region are set to enjoy their first official snow holiday, a move by authorities aimed at bolstering the country's burgeoning ice and snow economy and enhancing children's physical fitness.

Local officials in Altay prefecture, an area renowned for its ski resorts, confirmed on WeChat this week that over 70,000 students will receive a nine-day extended break from late November.

The move "aims to fully leverage the region's unique ice and snow resources, allowing students to connect with nature, inherit culture, and improve their physical fitness during the holiday," they said.

During the snow holiday, primary and secondary students from Altay City will have free access to multiple ski resorts as well as free public transport.

The Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022 has inspired a new generation of snow sport lovers in China
The Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022 has inspired a new generation of snow sport lovers in China (Getty Images)

Local cultural venues, libraries and museums will also hold ice and snow-themed events, Altay authorities said.

It comes as Chinese authorities try to expand events linked to ice and snow as a new growth sector.

The country is targeting to grow winter sports, tourism and equipment manufacturing with a projected value of 1.5 trillion yuan ($211 billion/£160.3 billion) by 2030.

Northern regions, such as Beijing, Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang and Xinjiang are key areas which will see expanded training facilities, development of elite winter sports hubs and the hosting of international events, China's State Council said last year.

Generally, skiing and snow sports are becoming more popular among the Chinese public.

Many locals have been inspired to take more interest in winter sports since the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Other major events such as the Asian Winter Games and National Winter Games have also contributed to a greater awareness of snow sports.

Once an exclusive past time, winter sports are now booming - with China rapidly becoming a significant player in the global snow industry.

Across the country, many ski resorts are now open for business for the winter, with some reporting thousands of visitors a day at the weekend.

Certain areas of northern China can see up to 240 days of snow a year - making it ripe for snow tourism.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in