Heavy rain in South Korea has led to the deaths of at least four people and the evacuation of 1,300 others, officials confirmed on Thursday.

One person tragically died in Osan, just south of Seoul, on Wednesday when their car was engulfed by soil and concrete after a retaining wall of an overpass collapsed during the heavy rain, the Interior and Safety Ministry reported.

In Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, a man in his 50s died after his car was swept away in floodwaters. According to local reports, he called his wife in the early hours of Thursday and said: “The car is being swept away.”

Emergency crews found the submerged vehicle around 6.15am and rushed him to Seosan Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities had received a report about sunken vehicles at 3.59am and rescued three people from another car just an hour earlier.

Separately, two other individuals were found dead on Thursday in southern regions, discovered in a stream, and a flooded basement.

open image in gallery Four people have died in South Korea ( (Yoo Hyung-seok/Yonhap via AP) )

Ministry officials are currently investigating whether these deaths were directly attributable to the severe weather.

The relentless rain has forced 1,382 residents from their homes, the ministry stated, adding that 46 flights have also been cancelled across the country.

Parts of the southern South Chungcheong province have borne the brunt of the deluge, recording up to 420 millimetres (16.5 inches) of rain since Wednesday.

Footage showed a highway was blocked by a major landslide triggered by the torrential rain.

Mud and debris covered a road as emergency crews and heavy machinery worked to clear the scene in Dangjin, South Chungcheong.

More wet weather was forecast for Thursday night, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

Around 403 schools were closed and 166 people reported property damage from the heavy rain, the Ministry of Education said.