Warning over bizarre new food trend taking over TikTok

A health warning from South Korea’s food ministry has urged people not to eat fried toothpicks made of starch in a shape resembling curly fries, after the practice went viral in social media posts.

Video clips showing people consuming the deep-fried starch toothpicks with seasoning such as powdered cheese have racked up thousands of likes and shares on TikTok and Instagram.

Food colouring is used to impart a green hue to the toothpicks, made from sweet potato or corn starch, which are environmentally friendly and biodegradable in comparison to wooden toothpicks more commonly used in the UK.

Once cooked, due to the food colouring, the tooth picks resemble green worms.

“Their safety as food has not been verified,” the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said in a posting on Wednesday on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. “Please do not eat (them).”

Videos of the toothpicks being fried in oil and eaten were going viral, it added.

The dish "Fried green toothpick" which went viral following a social media trend (via REUTERS)

The toothpicks used commonly in Korean restaurants are made up of sweet potato or corn starch to pick up finger foods.

TikTok users have been adding the toothpicks to hot oil and then adding various seasonings to them including cheese.

Others have opted to douse them in sauce and even add them to their noodes.

Korean media outlets have warned toothpick consumers of an ingredient called soribitol, as overconsumption can lead to vomiting and diarrhea.

A person holds a "Fried green toothpick" (via REUTERS)

Online eating shows, called “Mukbang”, which often show people eating an excessive amount of food or unusual dishes, are popular in South Korea.

The South Korean government tried to put an end to “Mukbang” content after fearing they would encourage binge eating and therefore harm public health, says Time Magazine.

However, after public backlash the restrictions were never imposed.

“It’s very crispy,” one TikTok user said in a video, while crunching up fried toothpicks