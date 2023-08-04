British Scouts attending South Korea jamboree moved to hotels after illness outbreak

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

British children attending the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea have been moved to hotels after young people were treated for heat-related illnesses amid one of the country’s hottest summers.

Temperatures have soared to 35C at the campsite near the south-western town of Buan this week, where more than 40,000 scouts from around the world have gathered.

The UK Scout Association, which is the largest contingent there, said young people and adult volunteers will be moved to hotel accommodation in the country’s capital Seoul over the next two days to help “alleviate the pressure” on the site.

It said in a statement: “We know that may be a disappointment for some and we will continue the Jamboree experience in Seoul, working with Korean authorities on a programme of activities so our young people still get the most from their time in Korea.”

Have you been affected by this story? If so email rachel.flynn@independent.co.uk

“Young people will travel home as originally planned from August 13,” the statement continued. “While we have been on site at the Jamboree, the UK volunteer team has worked extremely hard with the organisers, for our youth members and adult volunteers to have enough food and water to sustain them, shelter from the unusually hot weather, and toilets and washing facilities appropriate for an event of this scale.”

At least 108 people have been treated for heat-related illnesses, most of whom have recovered, it was reported on Thursday.

More follows on this breaking news story....